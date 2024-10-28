Andrew Garfield shares life changing incident that put pause on career at high point

'We Live in Time', starring Andrew Garfiled, Florence Pugh to release on January 1

Andrew Garfield has opened about a difficult phase of life that put a pause on his career at its highest point.

Garfield lost mother, Lynn Garfield in 2019 after her battle with pancreatic cancer. His whole world fell apart and he slipped into a dark phase.

However, the 41-year-old actor featured in the super hit film of 2021, Spider-Man: No Way Home and even bagged an Oscar nomination for Tick Tick... Boom.

In conversation with Town & Country Magazine, The Social Network actor stated: “I was just in a bit of a shift, transition, change in my life, processing a lot, feeling a lot, changing my relationship to the world.”

Sharing about having midlife crisis, Andrew shared that losing his mother felt like something was being rearranged in his life without permission.

“Maybe I was too young to be having midlife crisis, but there was something of, having lost my mother, having achieved a certain amount that I wanted to achieve in my work, having a life that I loved.”

“And yet, in the wake of all of that, it was like a plateau. It was like, ‘What now? And who am I? And what does it all mean? What matters? What doesn’t?’ Like something was being rearranged without my consent”, he added.

The American actor accepted, “A lot of my ambition died to a certain degree – or died in order to be reborn in a different way.”

While referring to upcoming film, We Live in Time, he believes that the role shows his healing and it would be felt by the audience too.

Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh starrer We Live in Time is slated to release on January 1.