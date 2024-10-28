Buckingham Palace issues major life update about King Charles

Royal family shared an emotional video message about King Charles's major life update on social media.

On October 28, Buckingham Palace revealed that the monarch penned a personal letter to Molly, who has inspired many around her by overcoming her serious illness and then, sharing her skills with others with the help of The King Trust.

The caption alongside the delighted video reads, "I have recently learned of Molly’s inspiring story and her many achievements, all of which were accomplished despite the immense personal challenges she has endured."

"Molly has shown enormous resilience and determination in the face of adversity. I am filled with admiration at how she has learned to use her talents to help others in the community."

"I am also very proud to hear how support from The King’s Trust helped Molly to forge a new path for herself. It therefore gives me great pleasure to reveal that Molly’s achievements have been recognised with this year’s Pride of Britain King’s Trust Young Achiever award."

The monarch offered his "heartfelt congratulations" and sent "warmest admiration to all of this year’s winners" on this 25th anniversary of the Pride of Britain Awards.

Notably, Molly’s family read out a special message from King Charles and she learned that "she had won the @prideofbritain @kingstrust Young Achiever Award."