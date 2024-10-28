Hugh Jackman’s close pals express concerns over his naivety

Hugh Jackman's friends 'alarmed' with his lifestyle changes: Source

Hugh Jackman’s close friends have recently expressed their concerns over his lifestyle changes after dating rumours with Sutton Foster.

A source spilled to Closer Weekly, Hugh’s “new theatre buddies that he’s spending most of his time with,” may affect him negatively in the long run.

“He’s ditched a lot of people in his life that were steady influences and seems to be putting his whole focus on this new crowd,” shared an insider.

The source told the outlet, “They’re all a lot younger than him and pretty wild.”

Another source explained, “Hugh can be very easily influenced, and he can be quite naïve. So of course, his old circle is worried about him.”

“It’s great that he has this new interest in transcendental meditation, but he needs a good deal more than that because he’s very burnt out after all the stress with [the release of this year’s] Deadpool,” stated the source.

Earlier in April, multiple source close to the Wolverine star spoke to In Touch Weekly and said, “He doesn’t seem to have the time for his old crowd and they feel they’ve been ditched right along with Deborra-Lee Furness.

“Between the self-obsessed social media posts and the fact that he’s started partying with people half his age, it’s sounding alarm bells for a lot of his old friends,” added an insider.