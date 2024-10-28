Brad Pitt makes surprising appearance at Mexican Grand Prix to film 'F1'

Brad Pitt makes surprising appearance at Mexican Grand Prix for film 'F1'

Brad Pitt has recently stunned the attendees by making a surprising appearance at the qualifying races of the F1 Grand Prix in Mexico City.

On October 26, the Wolfs star was photographed at the Mexican Grand Prix to resume the shoot of his upcoming movie F1.

As reported by Hello magazine, Pitt did not participate in the race; however, he was in the field shooting additional scenes for his forthcoming film.

Notably, the critically recognised artist was wearing a white racer's jumpsuit for the filming of his film.

The upcoming sports-action drama has been in production for over a year, and filming will begin in July 2023 at the Silverstone Circuit in the UK.

Previously, Pitt has been spotted taking part in several other racing events over the following few months.

For the unversed, the sports-action drama will be released on June 27, 2025.

The first teaser of F1 was initially dropped on YouTube on July 4 2024.

The movie stars Damson Idris, Lewis Hamilton, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Sarah Niles, Tobias Menzies and Simone Ashley.

It is important to mention that Pitt last appeared in a thriller-comedy film titled Wolfs, alongside George Clooney.