Eddie Redmayne gets around London like normal people amid growing fame

Eddie Redmayne reveals how he copes with fame while living in London

Eddie Redmayne has recently explained how he copes with fame and gets around London like normal people.

In a new interview with Sunday Times' Culture Magazine, the Theory of Everything star said, “I know people who pull away from normality, but I live in London and get around like everyone else.”

“I sometimes get stopped for photos, but the other choice is to travel everywhere in cars, which is bloody expensive and takes forever,” explained the 42-year-old.

Eddie told the outlet, “You can either live behind gates or just pulverise through a bit.”

“I can live a totally normal life, so long as I don't make eye contact,” continued The Good Nurse actor.

Eddie added, “The second you do, people recognise you — but, for me, you can make of fame what you want.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Eddie also offered rare glimpse inside his family life with his two children, Iris and Luke, whom he shares with wife Hannah Bagshawe.

The Cabaret star disclosed how his eight-year-old daughter is eager to start playing the guitar because of global singer-songwriter, Taylor Swift.

Meanwhile, Eddie added his six-year-old son, Luke feels like he’s in “seventh heaven at home” with his father’s replica guns used for his latest role in The Day of the Jackal.

The Danish Girl actor previously reflected on becoming a parent during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“Before you're a parent you sort of hear people talking about [sleepless nights] and then suddenly you're the guy who's floating in constant jet lag with an I.V. of caffeine. And so, I've become that person,” he stated.