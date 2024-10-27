Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds join Taylor Swift at Eras Tour for second show

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds enjoy Taylor Swift's concert two days in a row

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds couldn't resist coming to Taylor Swift’s second New Orleans Eras Tour show after attending the first one on Friday.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker is performing at Caesars Superdome for her three-day stint this weekend and her friends supported from the audience in first, as well as the second show on Saturday, October 26th.

Someone from the concert shared a footage of the couple in matching black outfits, on TikTok, which then circulated all over social media.

Lively, 37, was seen wearing a bunch of friendship bracelets as Reynolds, 48, grooved to the music behind her.

"This is adorable," the original TikTok caption read.

As per NOLA.com, the couple also took one of their daughters to the second show.

This outing comes after the Deadpool actor and the It Ends with Us actress were spotted at the first New Orleans show on Friday, October 25th, in what seemed to be the VIP area of the venue.

Fans shared multiple videos of the two enjoying the concert, singing along with the 14-time-Grammy winner and dancing together.

The couple also took pictures with their fans among the concert-goers.

Lively and Reynolds stayed on-brand with their matching outfits in the first show as well, with both of them sporting white ensembles.

The Adam Project actor wore a short-sleeved shirt and dark pants, while the Gossip Girl alum opted for a fitted white vest and a white shirt layered over it.

Swift's friendship with the pair goes way back as they have made joint public appearances since 2015. The couple was also spotted on a double date with Swift and Travis Kelce earlier this month.