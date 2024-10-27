Liam Payne fans appeal for permanent memorial after death

Liam Payne left fans grieving on October 16th

Liam Payne fans call appeal for a memorial to be built in remembrance of the One Direction star who tragically died after a fall from the third floor of his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The mourning fans requested a peranent “structure or mural” to be erected in the star’s hometown, Wolverhampton in the West Midlands.

The Strip That Down singer’s death came as a sudden surprise to everyone on October 16th. It was reported that the singer lost his life due to internal and external traumas and skull injuries.

Fans back in England previously reacted to the news of his passing by flocking to Wolverhampton to lay flowers and light candles.

At present, more than 2,500 people have signed the petition calling on the council to consider building a permanent monument.

The appeal reads, “The recent passing of Liam Payne has touched the hearts of many, not just the unbreakable community of One Direction fans, but people worldwide.

As individuals who have been profoundly impacted by the loss of this amazing talent, we ask for a permanent structure or mural to be erected in Wolverhampton in his honour.”

The document continued, “His life and legacy deserve to be commemorated in a way that is as enduring as the light he imparted unto the world.”

It also mentioned, that “This memorial will not only serve as a place to pay respects, but also a reminder of the incredible impact that individuals can make on the world.”

This comes after the Argentina Police special investigation team carried out a thorough search of the hotel Payne was staying at.

Reportedly, the police has taken over the hard drives, and other data files to continue the death investigation which is dubbed “inconclusive” till now.