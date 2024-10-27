French star Christine Boisson breathes her last at 68

Film actress Christine Boisson dies at 68

Film actress Christine Boisson has died at the age of 68 after battling lung disease at a nursing home in Paris.

The late French actress, who rose to fame after her groundbreaking role in Emmanuelle, established her career as an actress in Identification of a Woman from Michelangelo Antonioni.

Her death was announced by her daughter Juliette Kowski, who spoke highly of her mother as she opened up to the outlet.

Kowski said of her mother, “The time she grew up in that business was the time of a lot of misogyny. [She] was not a puppet. People didn’t always get along with her, because she was too strong almost.”

She later went on to try her luck as a stage actor as she appeared in Harold Pinter’s Ashes to Ashes in 1998 and Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull in 1977.

According to The New York Times, the late star once shared her thoughts on spending four decades in the industry.

She said at the time, “I didn’t want to be clichéd at all.”

On professional front, Christine received several accolades for her spectacular performance in English-Language films, including the remake of Charade, The Truth About Charlie.