Liam Neeson expresses admiration for 'Naked Gun' co-star Pamela Anderson

Liam Neeson praises 'Naked Gun' co-star Pamela Anderson

Liam Neeson has recently confessed he’s head over heels for Naked Gun co-star Pamela Anderson.

In a new interview with PEOPLE, the Retribution star revealed, “With Pamela, first off, I'm madly in love with her. She's just terrific to work with.”

“I can't compliment her enough, I'll be honest with you,” continued the 72-year-old.

Liam told the outlet, “No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work.”

Gushing over Pamela, the Wildcat actor mentioned, “She's funny and so easy to work with. She's going to be terrific in the film.”

On the other hand, Pamela also showed mutual admiration for Liam while working on the upcoming reboot of Leslie Nielsen cop comedy.

Calling him “perfect gentleman,” the Baywatch actress stated, “He brings out the best in you… with respect, kindness and depth of experience.”

“It was an absolute honour to work with him,” she remarked.

Pamela shared that Liam “sincerely looked after me — wrapped his coat around me when I was cold”.

Interestingly, the Marlowe actor’s honest confession came after he disclosed, he was no longer dating.

“No, in a word. I’m past all that,” he told PEOPLE when asked about dating.

Meanwhile, Liam was previously married to Natasha Richardson from 1994 until her unexpected death in 2009. The couple shared two sons, Micheál Richardson and Daniel Neeson.

A year and a half after Natasha’s death, the actor started dating British publicist Freya St Johnston, but the pair split in 2012.