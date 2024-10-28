Paul Mescal recalls first anxious meeting with Denzel Washington

Paul Mescal, known for his leading role in the TV show Normal People, opened up about meeting the legendary actor Denzel Washington.

In a recent candid interview with The Graham Norton Show, Paul talked about the excitement of working with an iconic actor.

The 28-year-old revealed that he got really nervous before meeting him on the set of the upcoming movie Gladiator II.

While remembering the heartfelt moment, he shared, "I've admired Denzel for so long."

"The first day that I was actually working with Denzel, he was up in the box, and I was rolling around fighting some monkeys or something. At the end of the day, I was like, 'I must go up and introduce myself to Denzel." He continued.

Mescal reminisced about the hilarious moment when he spent hours feeling restless before meeting Washington, but his anxiety peaked when he reached the stairs.

He shared that he ran back to his dressing room and sighed in relief, promising to meet him later.

He amusingly admitted, "I stood there for a couple of minutes, and I said, 'Not today'. So I bailed out, and I ran to my dressing room — like, 'Tomorrow I'm going to be a brave boy.'"

However, Paul has decided to leave an impression on the industry with his upcoming movie Gladiator II alongside Denzel Washington which will hit the cinemas on November 15, 2024.