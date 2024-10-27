Prince Harry gives new tension to King Charles amid health concerns

Prince Harry has seemingly left his father King Charles heartbroken amid the monarch's 'failing' health condition.

The Duke of Sussex has been called out after the paperback version of his bombshell memoir Spare was released at the same time as the monarch's Australia and Samoa tour.

However, the former working royal's involvement in the re-release of his book has not been confirmed.

Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal expert told Express, "It is open to question whether Harry chose the date of the release of his memoir, Spare, or whether its publishers Random House, decided on it."

He added, "However, it is inconvenient, to put it mildly, that it is in the middle of a highly significant royal tour for King Charles."

"Some will see this as an example of the Sussexes, once again, seizing the limelight," Richard claimed.

It is important to note that Harry's explosive book was re-released after the monarch revealed that his doctors advised him to slow down his work engagements while addressing the crowd in Samoa.