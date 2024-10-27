Dua Lipa leaves fans disappointed with her Tiny Desk performances

Dua Lipa recently left fans disappointed with her latest Tiny Desk performance in New York City.

On October 27, the Daily Mail reported that the 29-year-old musician was grilled by her followers on social media after her show.

Notably, Dua sang acoustic versions of four of her popular songs including, Training Season, These Walls, Happy For You and Houdini for the guests at the public radio network in NYC.

For the uninitiated, the globally recognised singer previously performed reprise versions of her songs during the pandemic in 2020, as part of NPR's Tiny Desk [Home] concerts series.

However, after four years the Levitating crooner returned to her Tiny Desk shows, but this time her fans believe she did not do justice to the original songs.

As several fans took to their social media accounts and began criticising Dua for her awful performances.

One fan wrote, "Dua Lipa has no talent. Period."

"This hurt my ears," another follower penned.

It is worth mentioning that the previous small desk concert of the Albanian singer has garnered more than 130 million views on YouTube.

However, Dua’s latest Tiny Desk concert failed to win over her fans.