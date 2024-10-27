Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse 'truly enjoying life' after first baby

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse enjoying their life as a family of three after welcoming daughter

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse, once just two Hollywood celebrities in love, are now blossoming into a beautiful family of three.

Sources close to the couple, who welcomed their first baby in March, revealed to People they are deeply in love and enjoying their family life in Los Angeles.

"[They are] doing great," the insider said. "They are very much in love and happy."

They further revealed how Pattinson, 38, and the Good Looking songstress have divided the parenting duties among themselves, stating, "They take turns working so one of them can always care for their daughter."

"Rob’s an amazing dad," the source says of the Twilight star. "They are both great parents and truly enjoy it. They travel together as a family and love to bring their daughter along."

The family has been spotted engaging in various activities around L.A., including hiking and coffee strolls, embracing a "pretty normal" lifestyle, noting that the Batman actor and Waterhouse, 32, are committed to being hands-on parents.

"They are working parents and enjoy quite, simple family when they’re off," they added.

Earlier this month, Pattinson and Waterhouse made their first public appearance since welcoming their daughter, whose name they have not yet revealed.