Buckingham Palace issues delightful update about King Charles

King Charles, who returned to the UK with wife Queen Camilla, following their exhausting 11-day trip to Australia and Samoa received some happy news amid his cancer battle.

The monarch had scaled back his royal engagement following the announcement of his diagnosis in February this year, as per the orders of his medical team.

Now, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace shared that Charles is ready to take on full responsibilities, giving an optimistic view of his health.

“We’re now working on a pretty normal-looking full overseas tour programme for next year, which is a high point for us, knowing that we can think in those terms,” the representative shared, via The Mirror.

While the spokesperson did not share any exclusive details about the King’s health but did share the monarch’s reaction to his tour in Australia and Samoa.

The rep said that the King “genuinely loved” the tour and “genuinely thrive” which has lifted “his spirits, his mood, and his recovery.”

“It is also a great measure of the way that the King is dealing with the diagnosis, and he’s a great believer in mind, body and soul. This combination works very well on a visit like this, because he feels that sense of duty so strongly that to keep his mind and his soul engaged,” the spokesperson said.