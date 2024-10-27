Liam Payne’s ex-fiancée Maya Henry spotted in Argentina Hotel?

Liam Payne's death investigation continues

One Direction star Liam Payne tragically died last week after falling from the third floor balcony of his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where he was on vacation. The cause of death was said to be multiple internal and external injuries but investigation is still being carried out.

A worker at the hotel claimed that at the time of Liam’s death, an ex was also present at the hotel.

Speaking to an Argentinian TV programme, Esteban Grassi said, "He was seen alone but his ex-partner was around."

He further confirmed that the ex was living a floor above the third-floor suite Liam had booked, by Telenoche.

As the news emerged, social media users began speculating whether the mysterious ex could be Maya Henry, who recently wrote a book and accused the Strip That Down singer of trying to get back in touch with her even though she was not interested.

However, a source told Mirror, "Maya Henry has never been to Argentina, and she was not back with Liam Payne."

It remains unclear who the hotel employee was referring to in the slip.

After the autopsy of the late star’s body, investors indicated that they do not suspect any "third-party" involvement but have made it clear the search continues for his dealer who provided him narcotics at his hotel.

Argentinian news outlet Infobae reported earlier this week that forensic experts had discovered traces of cocaine in Liam's body but tests on the white powder had so far proved "inconclusive."