Taylor Swift finds ‘tremendous sense of peace’ with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began dating last summer

Travis Kelce proves to be the Man for Taylor Swift.

Turns out there was always an invisible string tying the Eras Tour performer to her beau, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, as he is a “protector” for her through thick and thin.

The 14-time-Grammy winner is reportedly looking forward to take a leap into marriage with her lover after she wraps up the last leg of her record-breaking tour on December 8th.

A source close to Swift’s inner circle told Page Six that Kelce has brought her “a tremendous sense of peace” amid the turbulences in her life.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker faced the threat of a foiled terror plot in Vienna, Austria, because of which she had to cancel three sold-out shows.

The 32-year-old songstress came under online criticism once again after making her political alliance explicit.

In the midst of all ups and downs, Kelce has supported her through and through.

“Just his physical presence. She feels safer with him than anyone she’s ever known; she knows he would do anything for her and physically she feels protected by him, and she loves that feeling. It’s a relatively new one for her, relationship-wise,” the source continued.

“Travis is her protector in every sense of the word. He is going to make sure she is physically safe, and emotionally safe — he is not going to do anything careless or reckless with her,” added the source.

This comes after Swift has given loving shout-outs to the NFL star in her recent Eras Tour shows.

Kelce has also gushed about his popstar girlfriend on his podcast New Heights, commending her courage for carrying her shows through Miami rains.