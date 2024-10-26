Prince Andrew appears in high spirits despite major shift in life

Prince Andrew lives at Royal Lodge, a £30 million estate

Prince Andrew was recently seen enjoying a morning ride in Windsor, where he took the time to chat with local dog walkers.



This friendly outing comes amid reports that the Duke of York, 64, may soon lose his privately-funded security team, as King Charles is expected to stop covering the costs associated with Andrew's protection, reported GB News.

The situation reflects a significant shift in royal dynamics as the King appears to be taking steps to encourage Andrew to leave his current residence at Royal Lodge.

Sources indicate that King Charles has decided to cease funding his brother's protection, which currently involves a ten-member team.

This decision is expected to take effect in November, as reported by The Sun on Sunday, and the prince’s security team has already been notified that their services will no longer be required starting next month.

This development may be part of King Charles' strategy to encourage Andrew to vacate Royal Lodge, where he resides with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

The Duke lost his publicly-funded security in 2019 after stepping back from royal duties. Since then, the late Queen had privately covered his security costs, a practice that continued until her passing in 2022. Now, it seems King Charles is reevaluating this arrangement.

his agreement included an initial payment of £1 million and an annual rent of £260,000. The long-term nature of this lease adds complexity to any potential relocation plans for the Duke.

Reports suggest that King Charles would prefer Andrew to move to Frogmore Cottage, a more modest five-bedroom residence on the Windsor estate, previously occupied by Prince Harry and Meghan before they left the UK.

Transitioning from Royal Lodge to Frogmore Cottage would represent a considerable downsizing for the Duke of York.