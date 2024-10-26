Justin Bieber beams with joy in new outing after Sean Diddy controversy

Justin Bieber seems happier after a challenging phase of life

Justin Bieber was spotted smiling in his latest public appearance following rumours of his connection with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

According to Daily Mail, the Baby hitmaker was seen arriving in his Cyber truck alongside close pals in West Hollywood on October 24, 2024.

Notably, Justin was photographed cracking wide smiles and laughter during his day out.

For the outing, the 30-year-old singer wore a grey jacket and baggy green sweatpants with sneakers. He completed his look by styling a beanie.

Moreover, Justin’s wife, Hailey Bieber, was not spotted with her husband on his recent trip.

Justin was accompanied by a renowned music director, Cole Bennett, for the lunch.

This new outing of the critically acclaimed singer came after the arrest of his former mentor and rapper, Diddy, who was detained in September 2024.

For the uninitiated, Justin was reportedly associated with the rap star after several videos went viral on social media, showing Justin and the rap star.

The father-of-one has not broken his silence on the matter yet.

Following the arrest of Diddy, the Never Say Never singer has seemingly taken a break from social media.

The absence of Justin from the social events raised concerns among fans about his troubling mental condition, which seemingly got affected by Diddy’s ongoing controversy.

However, now, the singer's fans have taken a sigh of relief as the musician marked his comeback.