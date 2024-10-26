Taylor Swift in awe of fans for 'creating tradition' during 'Eras Tour'

Eras Tour began in March 2023

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour just became the most memorable one out of all the tours as her fans just created an unexpected tradition.

The Blank Space singer expressed her joy in one of the videos posted by a X user. She felt extremely overjoyed witnessing her devotees exchanging friendship bracelets in her first gig of the tour and how it became a tradition later.

“You’ve created traditions. You’ve created this mass movement of joy every time we play a show. And it makes me so proud, it really does”, the 34-year-old singer said.

Not just that, Taylor also addressed the giant friendship bracelet placed outside the Caesars Superdome that marked the arrival of her latest music tour.

She added: “I just showed up one day and you guys were trading friendship bracelets and I was like, ‘that’s cool’ - and now there is a giant friendship bracelet on the outside of this stadium.”

“Which is so nice of them to do for us - but it's even nicer of you guys to create things that went so far beyond what I ever expected for this tour”, concluded the Love Story singer.

