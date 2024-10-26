Lucy Hale’s night takes unexpected turn at recent event

Lucy Hale was pleasantly surprised at a recent event

Lucy Hale was over the moon after the pleasant surprise she received at 2024 WIF Max Mara Face of the Future event on Wednesday, October 23.

The Puppy Love actress bumped in with her hit TV show Pretty Little Liars co-stars, Sasha Pieterse and Ashley Benson.

"I was so happy to see them. I mean, you never know who you’re going to run into at these things, but you always assume it’s gonna be your friends," she told People Magazine.

The 32-year-old could not stop revealing her feelings after the reunion with the former co-stars, saying: "I saw Sasha first and then I saw Ashley, and it’s great. I love those girls, and it’s always amazing when we can gather to be in the same place."

Hale went on explaining her bond with them, adding, “We’re always like, 'We have to do a proper reunion!' It was quick short and sweet but it made my night."

The actress revealed that the trio talked about Pieterse and Benson’s children.

She later took to her Instagram and posted a carousel of pictures from the event beginning with the iconic trio.

The photos were captioned: “I’ll just leave this right here…”

The post received numerous comments alongside Hales beau, Ian Harding, “So beautiful wait how do you all know each other again?”

The creator of Pretty Little Liars also wrote, “Family reunion (red heart) #PLLfamily”

Earlier in September, Hale and Pieterse met at Annual Friendly House Awards Luncheon in California.