BTS members unite after Jin’s newly released track ‘I’ll Be There’

BTS Jin garners love and praises from BTS members and fans after 'I'll Be There' release

BTS members proved they are here for each other no matter the distance.

On Friday, October 25, Jin pre-released a track, I’ll Be There, weeks before dropping his debut solo album, Happy.

Shortly after the single was released, Jin’s fellow members—RM, Jimin, and J Hope—showered their love and support on the BTS ARMY.

The globally acclaimed boy band leader took to his Instagram stories to extend his warm wishes.

"Jin Fighting (Good Luck)," RM, currently serving in the military, penned alongside a video of clip from I’ll Be There.

Meanwhile, Jimin, 29, showed his support by updating his Weverse profile photo to a snapshot from Jin’s newly released music video.

In addition, the Who singer added lyrics from I’ll Be There to his bio.

Lastly, J Hope, recently warmly welcomed by Jin on his discharge day from the military, posted the music video on his Instagram stories with a remark.

"It’s refreshing, Jin," J Hope, 30, wrote. Jin’s elder brother, Kim Seok Jung, also joined the supporting trail with a touch of humour.

"Why do I see Captain Park Hyo Shin here?" he wrote, quipping at Jin’s resemblance to the captain.

Additionally, Jin’s upcoming album Happy, with Running Wild as the lead single, will be released on November 15.