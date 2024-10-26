Denzel Washington outbursts on fans asking for autograph, Netiens react

Actor Denzel Washington was recently captured having a furious encounter with fans who hunted him down for autographs.
The 69-year-old superstar arrived at the Museum of Modern Art in the New York City to honour his close friend, Samuel L. Jackson, where a bunch of fans crowded him seeking his signatures.
But the overcrowding seems to have angered The Equalizer actor who couldn’t resist and immediately said: “Put this down. I heard you. You talk about showing love… respect me.”
However, one of the devotees, to clear it up, stated: “We always do.”
But, it somehow left Denzel much more agitated. His voice got a lot more louder when he said: “I’ll see you when I get out.” Which part of that don’t ya’ll understand?”
“Or not, or not! We can do it another way. I can do it both ways, ya’ll”, he added furiously.
Soon after the incident, a storm of reactions emerged on social media with some defending the star, while some thought it was an inhumane behaviour.
One of the users, mikeymumblez wrote: “These guys purposely hang out outside of events and then beg for autographs which they intend to sell online.”
Meanwhile, another stated: “Part of the reason celebrities don’t sign s*** anymore is this BS. They would rather give someone a handshake and a selfie.”
On the professional front, Denzel Washington is all set to feature in the sequel of the 2000’s Gladiator, along with Pedro Pascal and Joseph Quinn, reported Metro.co.uk.
