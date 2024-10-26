Prince William, Kate Middleton set to end beloved royal Christmas tradition

The future king and queen, Prince William and Kate Middleton, are seemingly hatching plans to make major changes in tradition that has been passed down for generations.

As King Charles and his wife Camilla conclude their first international tour following the monarch’s cancer diagnosis, close friends of the Prince and Princess of Wales disclose the couple’s secret plans.

Every year, the members of the royal family gather at the Sandringham Castle to mark the festive occasion but this time around, William and Kate will be hosting a “rival Christmas party” at Anmer Hall, sources revealed to The Daily Beast.

The decision to chop the beloved Royal Christmas customs comes amid King Charles’ alleged ‘failing health’.

The holiday party at the William and Kate’s home on the Sandringham estate is set to include Kate’s parents, Mike and Carole.

Meanwhile, insiders shared that the traditional, full-family Christmas Walk to church is planned to proceed as normal.

Moreover, the much-frowned upon the age-old custom of pheasant and partridge shooting party on Boxing Day will carry on as usual.

As Charles is understood to be continuing his cancer treatment during December, the monarch may be making a fleeting appearance and the ‘honour’ of leading the shoot will fall to William instead.

It remains to be seen what more changes will the royal family experience this time around the festive season.