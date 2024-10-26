Olivia Rodrigo shares heartfelt moments from GUTS World Tour

Olivia Rodrigo's second world tour, promoting her album GUTS, kicked off at Palm Springs' Acrisure Arena in February 2024.

Despite her growing experience, Rodrigo admitted feeling terrified before the show.

"I was like, 'I should have rehearsed more… like I needed three more weeks to rehearse this thing,'" she shared with People magazine at the Netflix premiere of Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour on October 25.

Rodrigo's nerves were palpable, especially when playing piano during early tour shows. "I was so scared that I was going to mess up," she confessed.

However, as the tour progressed, she found her footing. "In the last ones, I feel like I could really, like, sit into it and just enjoy myself."

A poignant moment awaited Rodrigo post-show. Her parents and friends cheered her off-stage, celebrating with champagne.

"I remember coming off stage and my mom, my dad, and all my friends were there to support me and just cheering. We popped champagne. And it was such a beautiful moment. I'll remember it forever."

The GUTS World Tour documentary, directed by James Merryman, premieres on Netflix on October 29.

Rodrigo expressed excitement about sharing the experience. "I am so excited to share the GUTS World Tour with my fans. For those of you who didn’t get a chance to rock out in-person, now you can have the best seats in the house! And to the fans who cheered, screamed and danced with me, I am so glad we get to do it all over again!"

The tour, featuring opening acts like Chappell Roan, The Breeders and PinkPantheress, wrapped its 2024 Australia leg.

The singer resumes touring in March, visiting Chile, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Two postponed Manchester shows are set for June 30 and July 1, 2025.