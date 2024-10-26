Shawn Mendes keeps screen shots of Brad Pitt in phone, here’s why

Shawn Mendes shares why he keeps Brad Pitt's picture in phone

Shawn Mendes proved that he doesn’t go far away to get a fashion inspiration or when he needs something to wear, instead he looks up to fellow celebrity stars, and their pictures.

During a video for Interview Magazine for their Fall cover shoot, Mendes showed the screenshots on his phone, which the outlet later shared as a TikTok.

“What’s up, I’m Shawn Mendes,” the Treat You Better singer began in the video. ”Here’s a good photo of Brad Pitt,” the singer shared in the video, showing the picture to the camera.

“I was looking for a good jacket,” the 26-year-old revealed.

In the short clip, the singer also shared other screenshots he keeps in his phone gallery, including photos of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham.

“These are both David Beckham leaving the airport,” Shawn explained in the TikTok while holding up the photo. “This is him at a party.”

Camila Cabello’s ex-boyfriend also had a snap of American rock climber Alex Honnold’s hand saved in his camera roll, as he shared, “This is his hand. Those are the thickness of his fingers. You've never seen fingers that thick in your life, for sure.”