Jenna Ortega reveals the key to her sudden fame

Jenna Ortega shares backstage story behind success

Jenna Ortega is sharing the backstage story behind her success as she reflects on the Facebook video that launched her career.

The Wednesday star, who served as the narrator for the final episode of the NBC News Studios documentary series My Generation, opened up about the beginning of her career.

In the video, a seven-year-old Jenna could be seen introducing herself as she goes into performing a dramatic monologue.

Offering an inside scoop on her 'Gen Z' career, she said, "My mom shot this video and put it on Facebook for her friends, and they loved it. Somehow, it eventually made its way to a casting agent, and the rest is history.

"Like many Gen Zers, you can say my career was also launched online."

Ortega rose to fame after starring as a former Disney star, landing roles like Jane the Virgin and Struck in the Middle.

The actress opened up to People Magazine in 2017 about handling fame at a young age.

She revealed at the time, "I love that I can go home to the Coachella Valley and see my family and friends who have been with me from day one. It’s nice to have them by my side always."

Ortega shared her household responsibilities with the outlet as she went on to explain, “I get home from the set and they do not forget to tell me that there are dishes in the sink waiting for me."