Sabrina Carpenter 'admits' screwing up her Met Gala 2025 look

Sabrina Carpenter didn’t hesitate to react to critiques of her 2025 Met Gala look, jumping right into the discourse with a witty comeback.

Earlier this week, the This Is Who I Am walked the blue floral carpet of Met Gala 2025 in a marigold Louis Vuitton coat teamed with a white button-up shirt and no pants.

A day after the annual fashion extravaganza, an X (formerly Twitter) user shared a multi-thread post criticising her outfit and offered suggestions for improving her ensemble in ways it felt to have complemented her petite figure more.

"I would never suggest this color or the 'ringmaster' costume to begin with, but it’s a perfect example of how dressing against your body type can go horribly wrong," wrote the user, who also added a photoshopped image of The Hate U Give star in a completely different outfit.

The Please Please Please singer came across the post and responded to it, writing, "damn I f----- up."

As the social media user offered his two cents on the Espresso singer’s outfit, it was tailored for the Girls Meets World star’s third Met Gala appearance.

Because of Carpenter's height, Pharrell Williams, Louis Vuitton's men's creative director, decided to make the tailored pants less ensemble.

"He was like, 'You're quite short, so no pants for you.' So here we are. Here we are," the On My Way singer said of how the design came to be.

In her interview, she said the designer suggested her to go pantless because she’s already petite.