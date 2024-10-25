Thom Yorke dismisses Radiohead reunion rumours with extremely blunt remarks

Yorke said Radiohead doesn't 'have to explain ourselves or be answerable to anyone'

Radiohead fans can stop hoping for a potential reunion.

Speaking with Australian radio outlet Double J earlier this week, former Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke addressed fans’ wishes for a comeback, making it clear that it’s not on his radar.

“I am not aware of it and don’t really give a flying f***,” Yorke, 56, said bluntly.

He added, “No offence to anyone… but I think we’ve earned the right to do what makes sense to us without having to explain ourselves or be answerable to anyone else’s historical idea of what we should be doing.”

Since Radiohead went on hiatus in 2018, Yorke has focused on his solo work, with no pressure to revisit the past.

“I don’t think we feel the need to live up to anything,” he told Double J, adding, “That feels like a non-problem.”

On October 24, 2024, Yorke kicked off his solo tour in New Zealand and is set to perform in Australia, Singapore, and Japan.

Meanwhile, Radiohead members remain active in their own ventures. Jonny Greenwood and Yorke recently released new work through their band The Smile, while bassist Colin Greenwood toured with Nick Cave.

Jonny hinted in a May interview with The Guardian that a Radiohead reunion isn’t off the table but remains unplanned. “We’re still talking all the time,” he said. “We just need to make a plan and get some time together sorted out.”