Ben Affleck's non-negotiable dating rule after split with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck had his friends concerned over his sobriety following his breakup

Ben Affleck is ready to start a new chapter of his life if his strict rule is followed.

Sources close to the Oscar-winning actor claimed that Affleck is open to dating but he has a non-negotiable rule that he only wants to date women who are sober.

An insider exclusively shared with DailyMail, "Ben hasn’t given up on relationships and finally feels ready to move forward and start dating again."

The source further explained that the filmmaker is not ready to jump into a serious relationship till the divorce with Jennifer Lopez has been finalised but that does not mean he is not willing to date.

Affleck faced a difficult post-break up period after JLo filed for divorce back in August, which led to him reinforce his focus on his sobriety.

They further shared that the 52-year-old actor only wants to date someone who is sober or in recovery.

"These past two years have been tough for Ben and as he begins to heal, one thing is very clear: his recovery comes before anything. He is not going to put his sobriety in jeopardy," the tipster emphasised.

After the Justice League actor moved out of his $68 million mansion, which he shared with the 55-year-old singer, his friends were reportedly concerned about him relapsing post his very public break up.