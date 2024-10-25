Nicola Coughlan enjoys PDA-filled date night with Jake Dunn

Nicola Coughlan was recently spotted alongside her new love interest, Jake Dunn, during a romantic night out.

According to The Mirror, the Bridgerton famed star has seemingly confirmed her relationship with the Renegade Hell actor, as the two were seen sharing multiple PDA-filled moments.

For the outing, Nicola was seen wearing a yellow cardigan, which she paired with a black dress and black tights.

On the other hand, Jake donned dark green trousers paired with white shoes and a white and red sweater.

Reportedly, the couple was photographed returning home after a date night at the Auld Shillelagh, an Irish pub in Stoke Newington, London on October 23.

As the photos went viral on social media, Nicola's fans took to their Instagram accounts and began expressing their happiness over the two.

One fan expressed excitement and wrote, “We love you and Jake.”

“Nicola is so beautiful and hot. Jake is gorgeous. Together they make a lovely couple,” another admirer chimed in.

For the unversed, Nicola and Jake initially sparked romance speculation earlier this year, when they attended the premiere of Renegade Nell in March together.

The couple has not confirmed their relationship yet.