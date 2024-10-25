Kate Middleton strengthens 'alliance' with Beatrice, Eugenie for special reason

Princess Kate became an inspiration for Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie as the royal trio helped each other during their special journeys.

The Princess of Wales and the Princesses of York have reportedly been sharing parenting advice with each other.

According to Life & Style, "The three of them ask each other for advice and share parenting tips and hacks."

"They feel like they’re in a special club because only they know what it’s like to be a royal mom," the source added.

An insider shared that the royal mothers have group chats in which they also include Beatrice and Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson for notable suggestions.

"They all bounce ideas and suggestions off each other. Kate, Beatrice and Eugenie have an alliance. They laugh and share stories about their unique experiences of parenting while the world watches their every move," the report stated.

Moreover, an insider revealed Beatrice and Eugenie "look up" to the future Queen for her easygoing mothering style.

"...How she gracefully handles situations, especially when things get difficult, like with her cancer battle this year," said the source.

For the unversed, Kate Middleton and Prince William share three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.