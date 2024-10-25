Travis Kelce gives special nod to ladylove Taylor Swift in new appearance

Travis Kelce heaped praise on his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, during his appearance at the Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? show.

On October 24, Life & Style magazine reported that in the latest episode of the show, the NFL star chose his lady love over the renowned songstress, Lady Gaga.

During the game show, one of the celebrity panellists Sophia Stallone asked about the Joker actress’s birth name and said, “We love Lady Gaga.”

In response to her question, her fellow panellist, Natasha Leggero added, "But we don’t love her as much as any other blonde singers, you know?"

Later on, Natasha and Sophia teased Travis as they asked about his stance on the question referring to Taylor. The hosts added, "There are some other blonde singers that we like more than Lady Gaga."

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end smirked and replied, "I will have to agree with you on that. I do concur."

In August, Kelce joined Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? program as their team member.

The Amazon Prime Video television channel took to its Instagram handle and announced that the 35-year-old athlete will mark his debut as host of the show.

For the unversed, Taylor and Travis have been romantically linked since September 2023. Since then, the two publicly extended support to each other on several occasions.