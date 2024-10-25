Reality star Sarah Danser breathes her last at 34

Sarah Danser dies at 34

Reality star Sarah Danser has tragically passed away in a horror car crash at the age of 34 during the weekend.

The surivivalist, who appeared on the Discovery show Naked and Afraid, collapsed in a crash on Sunday, October 20, in Kahala, Hawaii.

The Honolulu police have claimed that the accident was caused by a 59-year-old male driver who lost control of the vehicle.

The 34-year-old was in a critical condition when she was rushed to the hospital.

Her father Dan and brother Jake arrived at the hospital later that day after she sadly passed away.

According to her family, the late reality star survived breast cancer twice before the accident.

As per Live 5 WCSC, Dan opened up to the outlet about his late daughter's passing, adding, "I actually saw how much of a difference she made in the lives of others. I think she saved my life once, diving in Indonesia."

Meanwhile, her brother said, "Magical is the way to describe her. Sarah had this positive energy about her that just really filled the environment she was in."

The television star, who was originally from Colorado, resided in Hawaii for a good twelve years.