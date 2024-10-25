Lana Del Rey flaunts wedding ring at 2024 InStyle Imagemaker Awards

Lana Del Rey made a dazzling impression during her appearance at the 2024 InStyle Imagemaker Awards.

The newly wedded singer marked her first sighting after marrying the alligator swamp guide, Jeremy Dufrene in September, this year.

According to the Daily Mail, Lana was spotted at a beauty event in Los Angeles on October 24, 2024.

Notably, the 39-year-old singer was seen flaunting her gorgeous wedding ring during the photo session at the star-studded show.

For the event, Lana donned a stunning long gown. She completed her look by tying her hair into a messy bun.

The Born To Die musician carried a fur stole with her eye-catching outfit.

Reportedly, Lana’s husband was not in attendance at the show. The singer marked her solo presence.

The globally acclaimed artist was accompanied by other big names in Hollywood, including Camila Cabello, Molly Dickson, Jenna Dewan, Kristen Stewart and Chrissy Teigen.

For the unversed, the InStyle Imagemaker Awards recognise and honour the creative talents behind iconic fashion and entertainment looks.

It is pertinent to mention that Lana and Jeremy tied the knot on September 26, 2024, in Des Allemands, Louisiana, USA.