Angelina Jolie vows fans with impeccable acting skills in new movie 'Maria'

Angelina Jolie has garnered the attention of her fans with her remarkable performance in the trailer of the highly-awaited movie Maria.

The first teaser of the highly anticipated film was dropped on YouTube on October 24, showcasing the Salt star’s impeccable acting skills.

Following the trailer release, Jolie’s admirers took to their social media accounts and began praising the actress.

One fan took to his X [formerly known as Twitter] account and said, "Can’t wait to see it! Love Angelina Jolie and Pablo Larraín’s films are always."

"Angelina Jolie in Maria is a must-watch! Can’t wait for this one!" another fan penned.

Another X user predicted, "Holy s**t I f**king can't wait to see this movie!!! Seriously I know I'm going to be blown away by Angelina Jolie's performance as Maria. The Oscar is coming for her."

For the unversed, Jolie has portrayed the role of renowned opera singer, Maria Callas in the film.

According to the synopsis of the trailer, the movie revolves around the character of an American-Greek opera singer, as she retreats to Paris after a glamorous and tumultuous life in the public eye.

Jolie's forthcoming film is set to premiere on Netflix on November 27, 2024.