Jennifer Lopez's secret medicine revealed to cope Ben Affleck split

Following her split from Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, 55, aims to lift her spirits by embracing carefree connections with attractive younger men, inspired by Mariah Carey's approach.

A source exclusively tells In Touch Weekly, "She's ready for no-strings fun to overcome Ben's hurt."

The On the Floor hitmaker shared her post-divorce emotions with Nikki Glaser in Interview magazine: "It feels lonely, unfamiliar, scary...sad...desperate.

“But when you sit in those feelings and go, ‘These things are not going to kill me,’ it’s like, actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself. Being in a relationship doesn’t define me. I can’t be looking for happiness in other people,” the Let’s Get Loud singer shared.

After filing for divorce in August, the singer-actor seeks confidence renewal. "Her ego needs rebooting, and being with hot guys is great medicine because they will fawn all over her and make her feel young and sexy and desirable again,” the insider explained.

“She may not want anything serious for a while but she does want to have some fun, and who knows, maybe one of the hook-ups will turn into more. But her mission right now is just to feel sexy again and forget about Ben forever.”

Potential companions will undergo vetting and sign non-disclosure agreements. "Game on" afterward, said the source.