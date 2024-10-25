Patrick Dempsey going to make a comeback in ‘Scream 7’?

Patrick Dempsey will reprise his role in ‘Scream 7’?

Patrick Dempsey has recently confirmed he is in talks to play a role in Scream 7.

“I’m waiting on the script,” said the Grey’s Anatomy star during an appearance on the Today show.

Patrick played the role of Mark Kincaid in 2000’s Scream 3, playing a detective investigating the most Ghostface murders.

His character survived Ghostface’s attacks in Scream 3, and in 2022’s Scream, it is revealed Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott has married and had three children with him.

When asked if he was open to returning to the Scream franchise, to which Patrick replied, “I mean, you know, it’s always good to have a job.”

“There has been a conversation about it,” continued the 58-year-old.

The Ferrari actor remarked, “I haven’t seen anything yet. So, we’ll see what happens.”

Meanwhile, Scream 7 will release in theatres on February 27, 2026, with Kevin Williamson and Neve will return to the franchise they started in 1996.

Earlier, speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Neve disclosed she was offered a return to the franchise after Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega dropped out of Scream VII.

“We are going to follow Sidney,” she told the outlet.

Neve mentioned, “They did pitch the concept to me, and it’s the reason that I jumped on board.”

“I love these movies, they are so much fun to be a part of, I’m so grateful for them, I could never have imagined being a part of a movie that would have lasted this many decades,” she added.