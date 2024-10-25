Liam Payne death investigation continues: report

One Direction bandmates united to pay tribute to Liam Payne

One Direction star Liam Payne fell from the third floor of CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and tragically died last week.

The autopsy reports suggested that the singer, 31, died because of multiple traumas and internal injuries, however, the investigation has not been concluded yet.

A government official told the Associated Press on Thursday that a special investigations unit of Argentina police conducted a raid of the hotel on Wednesday.

Data including computer hard drives, security footage were taken over by the authorities in the raid, as per the anonymous government official.

It was confirmed by authorities that the Strip That Down singer died after 5 p.m. at the hotel. An employee had called the emergency line to ask for help for a guest who was "under the influence of drugs and alcohol who had destroyed some objects in the room."

Although a cause of death has been reported, the investigation is still going on. Circumstances around the singer’s death appear “dubious” even though the report suggested that Payne had been alone when he accidentally fell to his death.

It was also reported that the singer had been going through some type of “outbreak” seemingly under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Fans have been gathering outside the hotel to mourn the singer by leaving flowers or singing his songs.




