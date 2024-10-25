Nicole Kidman reveals how she can be of service to people in Hollywood

Nicole Kidman on why she's been working in so many acting projects

Nicole Kidman has recently explained why she’s been working in so many acting projects.

Speaking to Variety at the Lioness Season 2 premiere in Los Angeles on October 23, the A Family Affair actress revealed, “There are so many opportunities in terms of being able to be of service to the people who are coming up, and using what I have and can do for people like Babygirl writer and director Helena Reijn.”

“It’s very hard for me to go, ‘Okay, I’m just going to take care of myself,’ because I’m so much about taking care of other people,” said the 57-year-old.

The Perfect Couple actress believed, “I’m thinking, ‘I can create more work for people. I can create jobs for people.’ And also, I love it. I have the passion.”

“I ’ve just got to take care of my body. I wish I had superpowers because I would love to be everywhere,” she continued.

Reflecting on acting career, Nicole told the outlet, “This is what I dreamed of since I was a little girl. I love what I do so I’m going just give it my all, and then I don’t go out. I go home to be with my family. We do things together. I’m not going out to nightclubs.”

When asked about her sleep routine after working in so many projects, the Practical Magic actress added, “I slept nine hours last night.”