Kelly Clarkson takes center stage with another transformation

Kelly Clarkson has shed over 60 pounds, sparking a renewed focus on health and style.

Her journey began when she saw herself on camera, thinking, "What the f–k is that?" This wake-up call led to a stunning transformation.

Clarkson revamped her wardrobe with cinched waists and fitted silhouettes. Now, she's updating her makeup.

An insider shares with Life & Style magazine, "She's regained some weight, losing the gaunt look, and wants to rethink her makeup." Clarkson aims to enhance her features with eyeliners, shades and lip colors.

Despite sensitivity to cosmetics and discomfort with heavy makeup, Clarkson is embracing change. "She doesn't enjoy" being made up, but now feels empowered. The insider adds, "She's feeling really good about herself and wants it to show."

Clarkson's transformation extends beyond physical appearance; it reflects growing self-assurance.

Earlier, the single mom to daughter River Rose, 9, told People magazine about the most credited practice that aided in her weight loss journey.

“Walking in the city is quite the workout,” she said. “And I’m really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down.”

As for her diet, “I eat a healthy mix. I dropped weight because I’ve been listening to my doctor — a couple years I didn’t. And 90 percent of the time I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!”