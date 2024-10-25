Selena Gomez brings Hollywood charm to Rare Impact Benefit

Selena Gomez dazzled at her Rare Impact Fund Benefit at Los Angeles' nya Studios West on October 24.

The actress wore a chic, semi-strapless black mini-dress, pairing it with black pumps.

Gomez's dress featured an exposed shoulder and layered, off-the-shoulder effect. A ruffled train added drama, while her wavy blunt bob and middle parting completed the glamorous look.



Speaking exclusively to People magazine, the Single Soon singer shared the event's significance.

"This is probably the most important thing I do with my time. It's constantly showing up for people. We've built a Rare community, and I'm proud. Our goal is helping people feel less alone."



The Who Says crooner revealed essential practices for protecting her mental well-being. "Try not to isolate. Have moments alone, but share your heart with someone trusted. It really helps."



Moreover, the annual fundraiser supports youth mental health globally, expanding resource access for young people.



This is not the first time that Gomez has stunned her fans. The singer also carried her chic style on her Emilia Pérez press tour. At the L.A. premiere, she wore an elegant all-black Elie Saab dress, black-leather gloves and diamond hoop earrings.

