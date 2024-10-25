Tom Sandoval ‘selling’ Ariana Madix house to move in with girlfriend

Tom Sandoval on putting Ariana Madix house for sale after relationship

Tom Sandoval has finally taken the step to sell the Los Angeles home he once shared with Ariana Madix, which is valued at $2 million, after resolving their legal issues.

The property has been a significant point of dispute since their split earlier this year. The former couple, well-known from Vanderpump Rules, had been involved in legal issues over the ownership of the house.

Now, Sandoval is ready to part with the property, moving forward from this shared asset.

“The house is going on the market,” Sandoval said in Wednesday’s episode of his Everybody Loves Tom podcast. “[We are] selling the house, getting it ready.”

The musician also shared that he and his girlfriend, Victoria Lee Robinson, have taken the decision to move in.

Tom Sandoval, 42, and Robinson, have been dating since earlier this year, officially confirming their relationship on social media in February. The couple shared cozy photos of themselves outside Schwartz & Sandy’s, a Los Angeles bar co-owned by Sandoval.

Their relationship began less than a year after Sandoval’s split from longtime girlfriend and Vanderpump Rules co-star, Ariana Madix.

The pair ended their nearly decade-long relationship in March 2023 following the revelation of Sandoval’s affair with Raquel "Rachel" Leviss.