Hugh Jackman roasts Ryan Reynolds in hilarious birthday tribute

Hugh Jackman celebrated his own birthday a week prior

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are at it again with their signature playful banter.

On Wednesday, October 23, Jackman took to Instagram to celebrate Reynolds' 48th birthday in a hilarious tribute, and of course, he found a way to bring Reynolds' mom into the mix.

"On this day, we celebrate Tammy … for delivering Ryan," Jackman wrote, referring to Reynolds' mother, Tammy Reynolds, alongside cake and balloon emojis. The post featured a collection of heartwarming and nostalgic photos of the two actors together, from throwback moments to more recent snapshots.

This birthday post comes just after Reynolds hilariously marked Jackman’s 56th birthday last week with a playful nod to their roles in Deadpool & Wolverine. “I hope we get to do this ‘til we’re 90,” Reynolds joked, referencing Jackman’s return to the Wolverine character in their film.

"Happy Birthday, @thehughjackman. A lot of years. A lot of adventure," Reynolds added in his own tribute.

The two have a well-documented friendship full of lighthearted jabs, and it looks like the banter won’t be stopping anytime soon—even as they grow older together in and out of character.