Charlie Puth talks about one of Liam Payne song with 'One Direction' that changed his life

Charlie Puth pays emotional tribute to Liam Payne

See You Again singer, Charlie Puth shared his connection with Liam Payne and also spoke about one of his favourite songs by the late singer.

On October 22, Puth attended a BIC and iHeartMedia event in New York where he opened about his relationship with Payne. He also revealed how song, Love You Goodbye by 'One Direction' changed the Attention singer’s career trajectory.

In a statement, Charlie said: "While thinking about Liam and his life this past week, I've been thinking about what my favorite song of his was during One Direction.”

"I realized that this song is how I met my main co-writer. His name is Jake and I write everything with him."

The 32-year-old singer, while speaking about the life changing song, admitted that Payne opened the track very beautifully.

He added: "I remember hearing the song thinking, 'Gosh, who wrote that? That is just the most beautiful song.”

Charlie, 32, revealed that the melodious track became the basis of his friendship with Liam. However, it was for a brief amount of time, but very impactful.

“This is a song that means a lot to me, not because my main co-writer wrote it, but it's how we started our relationship and how I got to know Liam for a very brief amount of time — a very, very impactful amount of time”, the We Don’t Talk Anymore singer mentioned during the event.

Puth also paid an emotional tribute to the Teardrops singer at the show by covering the life changing song live on stage.

Charlie Puth, when heard the news of Liam Payne’s death, shared a heartwarming post which had a memorable picture of the two together.

