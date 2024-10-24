Hugh Jackman sparks romance rumours with Broadway co-star Sutton Foster

Hugh Jackman in love with Broadway co-star Sutton Foster: Source

Hugh Jackman has recently sparked romance rumours with Broadway co-star Sutton Foster a year after his divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness.

The couple reportedly started dating in December 2023, when In Touch magazine claimed the Wolverine actor was “romancing” Sutton.

However, Sutton lately filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years, screenwriter Ted Griffin, on October 22.

The divorce only added fuel to rumours that the two Broadway stars reportedly found love off-stage after The Music Man show.

In September 2023, Hugh filed for divorce from Australian actress Deborra-Lee Furness after 27 years of marriage. At the time, Deborra-Lee and Hugh issued a joint statement announcing their split.

“We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage,” read the statement.

Source told Page Six, Hugh and Sutton “are not only moving on together, but in love”.

“They are 100 per cent together and are in love and want to spend the rest of their lives together,” said an insider.

“They are still together. They go out of their way to hide it, but it’s common knowledge,” added an insider.