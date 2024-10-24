Keanu Reeves shares his thoughts about movie-making

Keanu Reeves reflects on movie-making

Keanu Reeves has recently revealed he will make a live-action version of his comic book series, The Book of Elsewhere.

Speaking at the launch of the 2024 London Literature Festival at the Southbank Centre, the Matrix star was asked by journalist Samira Ahmed, who was also the moderator at the event, whether he would be interested in playing the character, which also resembled to him, on screen.

To which, Reeves, who co-writes with Three Moments of an Explosion author China Miéville, replied, “The character is very personal to me but I would love to play the character.”

When asked about making a movie out of his comic book, the John Wick actor shared, “There was, but that movies are tough to get made.”

Reflecting on the ideas, Reeves told the outlet, “One of the ideas for me, from the very beginning, was to take this character and this world and have other mediums and other artists tell these stories.”

“In the comics, we’ve had different writers and different artists work on them and in the novel, we worked with China,” added the Siberia actor.

Reeves stated, “With the film, we are working with a writer called Mattson Tomlin and we have a director’s draft.”

“So, I’m interested in letting other artists play with the material and see what we can create. Hopefully, some cool stuff can come out of it,” he added.