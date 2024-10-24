Prince William chooses to step in for King Charles despite new law allowing flexibility

Prince William and Princess Kate are spending time at home with their children

King Charles has recently introduced a change that grants Prince William more freedom, though the heir to the throne appears hesitant to fully embrace it.

While King Charles and Queen Camilla are currently on an official tour of Samoa, set to return to the UK on Sunday, Prince William and Princess Kate are making the most of their time with their children during their half-term break.

Although the opportunity for a family getaway may be tempting, it seems likely they will stay closer to home.

According to Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, the family is expected to remain in Norfolk rather than jet off to their usual holiday destination, Mustique, due to William's responsibilities.

As one of King Charles’s councillors of state, Prince William holds a significant role within the royal family, which requires him to be present when the King is out of the country.

However, a law passed in 2022 has since offered more flexibility. Members of Parliament approved legislation that allows Princess Anne and Prince Edward to step in for the King at official events.

“They were appointed as senior working royals who could deputise as well,” explained Seward. “So strictly speaking, William does not have to be here if they are.”

Despite the new flexibility, Seward believes William is unlikely to take advantage of it at this time, noting, “He could go abroad but might not be wise at this particular juncture.”