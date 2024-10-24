Brie Larson welcomes the cutest addition to her family.

Brie Larson adopted a new best friend for her pet, Six-Thirty.

Brie Larson has welcomed a new member to her family.

In an Instagram carousel, Brie introduced her adorable new pup, Raffle, to her fans.

"Proud to announce there’s a new star in my life. Meet Raffle. The latest addition to my crew and Six Thirty’s best friend on earth." the Instagram caption read.

The fluffy black and white dog was seen to be enjoying belly rubs by her Captain Marvel star owner.

Other pictures and videos in the carousel showed the star’s other rescue dog and Raffle playing and cuddling each other.

The video in the slideshow displayed a fight on a lawn chair between the two canines.

Brie shared that Raffle had already made herself comfortable and is getting along really well with her other pet.

“This girl is snuggly, tough, insanely funny and all woman!!” Room actress added.

Fans were quick to show love for the cutest new addition to the family.

"Omg those two together are so adorable!" one fan commented.

Another fan congratulated her and said, "Awww congrats! They look so happy together!"

The 35-year-old actress had previously expressed her feelings on her journey of becoming a dog mom, post adoption of her first pup, back in 2023.

“He’s so cute,” Brie enthusiastically shared with Jimmy Fallon last year on The Tonight Show about her first dog, Six-Thirty.

“His name is Six-Thirty. I did not pick his name. He picked it.”