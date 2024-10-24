Helen Mirren shares two cents on ageism

Helen Mirren reflects on ageism

Helen Mirren has recently shared her two cents on ageism and believed that discrimination against age “needs to change”.

According to a report published by Age UK, it suggested a third of over 65's have been subject to ageism.

The Golda actress stated, “Ageing happens to us all but, as we get older, life can get tougher. Many will start to be treated differently, which can not only be very upsetting but also unfair,” via DailyMail.com.

The charity, for which Helen is an ambassador, said its analysis found that a third of people aged 65 and over and almost a quarter of people aged between 50 and 64 in England. They all noted that they had been discriminated against due to their age.

“Everybody, regardless of their age, should feel included and valued and that is what Age UK is striving to achieve,” explained the Shazam! actress.

Helen further said, “This is an ambitious but truly important challenge, as things need to change and it’s in all our interests to ensure that older people are respected and treated as the individuals that they are.”

Paul Farmer, the charity’s Chief Executive, mentioned, “Society can play a huge role in how we view ageing and older people in our communities and consequently how we feel about our own ageing when our turn comes.”

“Our end goal must be for older people to be valued and included - we have to change how we age,” he remarked.

Paul added, “We also need to think more about ageing as a country and how best to respond to it and within Government, business and other sectors too.”