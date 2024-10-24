Brad Pitt shows support to Nicole Kidman to get back at Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt defends Nicole Kidman to get back to Angelina Jolie: Source

Brad Pitt has recently been showing support to Nicole Kidman for Oscar in 2025 to get back to Angelina Jolie.

A source spilled to In Touch Weekly, “Brad was friendly with Nicole 20 years ago when he was preparing to make Mr. & Mrs. Smith, but is only recently reviving their relationship.”

The source told the outlet, “I think he would have befriended her much earlier in her career, but Brad made a point of steering clear of Nicole in the nineties because he and Tom Cruise disliked each other so much after making Interview With a Vampire together.”

“But in 2024, Brad has emerged as a real supporter of Nicole for her work in Babygirl and has even attended private industry screenings of the movie with Nicole, where he made no secret of how much he likes the film and her work in it,” pointed out an insider.

The source mentioned, “Of course, Nicole is also pals with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, but those friendships didn’t develop until after Jen and Brad split up.”

“Having Brad be her biggest cheerleader is something totally new for Nicole, and it’s a giant help as she gets the word out about this movie!” stated an insider.

The source continued, “To be fair, the movie itself is really in Brad’s wheelhouse and it features Nicole performing very edgy sex scenes, but who are we really kidding here.”

“This support, which is meaningful to Nicole and her campaign, is really just Brad’s way of getting back at Angelina, who everybody knows is set up to win her first Oscar in 25 years,” added an insider.